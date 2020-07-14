The countdown is on, Nomination day is this Friday and in less than a month Trinidad and Tobago heads to the polls. What's the talk on the political landscape?
Political leaders have a to and fro about Citizens Right to return - Political analyst Dr. Winford James dissects the issue.
Umar Abdullah joins us to talk about the Muslim Vote.
And have you ever heard about political marketing? Marlene George Mitchell tells you all about how politicians will be reaching you.
I'm Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine and this is Election Fever, thank you so much for joining us.