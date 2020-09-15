Health Ministry's 10:00am COVID-19 update:
* An elderly female, with co-morbidities, has died. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 56.
* 42 more people have tested positive
* 11 people have been discharged
Health Ministry's 10:00am COVID-19 update:
* An elderly female, with co-morbidities, has died. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 56.
* 42 more people have tested positive
* 11 people have been discharged
The woman who was seen in a video by a beach, and which was posted on social media last week…
Former Health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan continues to criticise the government on its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Fernando Mayor Junior Regrello says council will be paying the fines for six people charged for not wearing a mask in public last week Saturday.
Persons in home quarantine have been downplaying symptoms and this can lead to complications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription