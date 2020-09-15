Health Ministry's 10:00am COVID-19 update:

* An elderly female, with co-morbidities, has died. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 56.

* 42 more people have tested positive

* 11 people have been discharged

56 death recorded 10am 15th Sept 2020-1.jpg
56 death recorded 10am 15th Sept 2020-2.jpg

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU