Elderly Couple Needs Help

Meena Grace Samuel and her husband Carl Mitchell are in need of assistance. After being evicted by their landlord for non-payment of rent for the past  three months for their home in Sou Sou Lands, good Samaritans have since intervened but they are  pleading for more assistance. Elizabeth Williams visited the couple and has this report.

