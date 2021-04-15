Meena Grace Samuel and her husband Carl Mitchell are in need of assistance. After being evicted by their landlord for non-payment of rent for the past three months for their home in Sou Sou Lands, good Samaritans have since intervened but they are pleading for more assistance. Elizabeth Williams visited the couple and has this report.
Elderly Couple Needs Help
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Meena Grace Samuel and her husband Carl Mitchell are in need of assistance. After being evicted by their landlord for non-payment of rent
The Ministry of National Security has repatriated 75 Trinidad and Tobago Nationals resident in St Vincent.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith announces a ban on all public events that require his permission.
The CARICOM Community held an emergency virtual meeting on the ongoing crisis in St Vincent and the Grenadines
CWI president Ricky Skerritt, who was re-elected on Sunday, says one of his objectives is to see all West Indies teams make improvements