The Ministry of Education has pledged to work with the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) to review the school's financial allocations.
The discussion follows an uproar by nursing students who were told that there would be a delay in the distribution of their stipend earlier this week.
The reason given for the delay was that the College had been experiencing financial constraints due to the lack of funding given by the Ministry of Education.
COSTAATT and the Ministry agreed on the need to work harmoniously, but did not reveal a due date for the stipends to be paid.