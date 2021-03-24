Government is being told to get its share of COVID 19 vaccines quickly for the population as the delay is having an effect on the economy
According to former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine the situation is one to be concerned about.
And Economist Dr Roger Hosein said he does not understand why the government has not dipped into the 5.7 billion US dollar Heritage Stabilisation Fund to purchase the vaccines and Former Minister of Trade and Industry Mariano Browne says one of governments main priorities should be to get citizens back to work in the shortest possible time for the sake of the economy.