Government is being told to get its share of COVID 19 vaccines quickly for the population as the delay is having an effect on the economy

According to former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine the situation is one to be concerned about.

And Economist Dr Roger Hosein said he does not understand why the government has not dipped into the 5.7 billion US dollar Heritage Stabilisation Fund to purchase the vaccines and Former Minister of Trade and Industry Mariano Browne says one of governments main priorities should be to get citizens back to work in the shortest possible time for the sake of the economy.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Policeman's wife fed-up of abuse

Policeman's wife fed-up of abuse

The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. 

A call to be more vigilant

A call to be more vigilant

The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.