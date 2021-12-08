The following is a release by the Elections and Boundaries Commission on the recount requested by the PNM and the PDP.
The recounts have been completed with no charge to the outcome of the Preliminary Results.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots' (PDP) candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/ Mt. Pleasant, Sonny Craig's vote increased by one, extending his lead to three votes against his opponent Ancil Dennis. In the electoral district of Darrel Spring/ Whim, there was no change to the votes received for either candidate at the close of poll. Darrel Spring/ Whim was the only electoral district captured by the PNM.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots won the Tobago House of Assembly Elections on Monday 6th December, 2021 winning in fourteen of the fifteen electoral districts.