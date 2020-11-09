Dylan Carter has broken a couple of records again in Budapest, Hungary at the International Swimming League.
On paper Carter managed a seventh-place finish in the 100m butterfly, however his impressive 50.70 seconds is a new personal best, and national record, bettering the previous national mark of 52.81 set by Joshua Mc Leod.
And he didn't stop there as Carter was flying again in the 4X100m Freestyle.
He clocked 46.56 seconds which was the fastest first leg of all eight teams in the race.
It also bettered George Bovell's mark of 47.06 seconds. Carter's LA Current finished eighth however the swimmer also competed in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay.
Match number 10 concludes on November 10th, 2020 before the two semifinal stages running from November 14 to 16th.
The grand finale takes place on November 21st and 22nd.