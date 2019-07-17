Sometime during the night, someone entered Vedesh Albert’s home in Sangre Grande and shot him to death.
The body of the 25-year-old was found in his bed at his home at Bois Bande Farm Road at around 8.30a.m.
The discovery was made by a visiting relative.
Albert was found covered in a blanket, lying on his side, head on pillow.
When the blanket was pulled back, it revealed multiple bullet holes to his body.
Police were later told that residents heard a volley of gunfire but did could not determine where it came from so everyone went back to sleep.