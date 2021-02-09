Drugs Sou Sou founder Kerron Clarke was charged today with two counts of money laundering contrary to section 45-1 (b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
A TTPS statement says the decision to lay the charges followed advice the police received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.
Clarke, a members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate Wednesday (10th, Feb) morning.
He was arrested last Saturday after police executed a search warrant at his La Horquetta home.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, McDonald Jacob said a probe continues into the seizure of 7.7 million dollars in cash in La Horquetta several months ago.