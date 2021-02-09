Drugs Sou Sou founder Kerron Clarke was charged today with two counts of money laundering contrary to section 45-1 (b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A TTPS statement says the decision to lay the charges followed advice the police received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.

Clarke, a members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate Wednesday (10th, Feb) morning.

He was arrested last Saturday after police executed a search warrant at his La Horquetta home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, McDonald Jacob said a probe continues into the seizure of 7.7 million dollars in cash in La Horquetta several months ago.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Face To Face Schooling Resumes

Face To Face Schooling Resumes

Face-to-face schooling resumed for several thousand students across the nation on Monday, in the first stage of the Ministry of Education's phased re-opening of schools.