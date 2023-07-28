DAILY drone drops of contraband at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca during the day and night, according to well-placed intelligence sources, pose a major threat to national security.
"There are approximately seven drones flying into the MSP day and night which transport cartons of cigarettes, wrapping paper, weed cellphones, wifi boxes and unspecified items which could be detrimental and compromise the security of the prison," one senior prison source revealed last night to CCN.
A senior intelligence source also with intimate knowledge of the situation said that weapons including knives and gun parts can also be smuggled in this way. "This is a very serious issue, you don't know how difficult it is to shutdown these drops and clean up the Prisons system whilst having to contend with rogue elements."
These ongoing concerns were raised after CCN received two videos yesterday evening that were reportedly shot on cellphones of inmates in a facility at MSP one night showing a drone dumping contraband for a prisoner.
In one of the clips one of the snickering inmates said, "He is going and pull it in there now, your (expletives) look at bag this man collecting tonight nah boy."
In the second clip referring to the dangling bag attached to the drone he exclaimed, "This one spinning!"
According to prison sources, the drones hover above, and the bags are hooked to a string beneath the drone, which then delivers the contraband to various windows of prison cells.
"When the bag is near the prisoner's cell window, they grab the bag off the string and then the drone leaves," said a prison source.
Deopersad Ramoutar, Acting Commissioner of Prisons, told CCN late last evening, "The absolute solution is a technological one. Local techniques including routine searches have been used, and prisoners are sometimes not allowed to leave their cells."
Ramoutar, who was hesitant at times to explain what he meant by a technological solution, did state they were aware of an increase in the number of drones on the MSP compound in recent months.
"We have had to shoot down some of them at times," revealed Ramoutar. "As a way to heighten our awareness we have special teams that work day and night to monitor these drones.A drone compromises security not only at prisons but through the country and it can be deemed a serious national security threat," he said.
A prison source familiar with the situation said on June 28 of this year around 1:30am Arouca police officers confiscated a drone with a carton of cigarettes and two and half packs of wrapping paper.