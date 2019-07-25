A driver, who posted videos of himself performing “drifting manoeuvers” on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Sunday 21st July 2019, was today charged with the offence of Dangerous Driving, under Section 71A of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.
REAGAN BIRBAL, of San Fernando, was charged after ACP (Ag.) ‘Mobile’ Joanne Archie spearheaded an investigation into the matter, together with Snr. Supt. Sharon Gomez-Cooper, Snr. Supt. (Ag) Wayne Mohammed, and Sgt. Ramdhanie, of the Southern Division Traffic Section.
Birbal, turned himself in to the San Fernando Police Station on Thursday 25th July 2019, where he was charged, and subsequently paid the $3,000 fine in the San Fernando Traffic Court.
While the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is pleased that the local racing organisation, Trinidad and Tobago Automobile Sports Association quickly condemned this action, and it urges all sporting drivers to resist racing or speeding on the public roadways.