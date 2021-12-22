People who received a third primary dose, namely those who are severely immunocompromised and those over the age of 60 vaccinated with Sinopharm, might need a 4th shot.
Because their immune response from vaccination was lower, the third primary dose was given to trigger the same level of immunity found in vaccinated people outside of those particular groups.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram says, a 4th shot could be required in the future. That shot would count as a booster.
"In terms of requiring a 4th shot thereafter, I think that the data is still out. But at least from a theoretical perspective if you have a primary additional dose...6 months for most vaccines, two to six months for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine."