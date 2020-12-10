Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal after going head to head yesterday with the Prime Minister over the use of non lethal pepper spray as a deterrent against violent crimes is upping the ante.
In a statement today, he says the PM is dilly-dallying on the life-and-death issue of defenseless citizens protecting themselves from predators by being armed with pepper spray and other non-lethal weapons.
He questioned whether the expert advice Dr Rowley referred to yesterday includes the Top Cop who has advocated the legalisation of pepper spray.
"The Government's indecisiveness on this crucial matter of personal protection is another graphic example of its lack of empathy for victims of crime and its overall raw incompetence."
I begged Government to be proactive and permit the use of non-lethal weapons in the quickest possible time.
The necessary legal amendments must be made urgently to give a fighting chance to vulnerable citizens."
Moonilal is also calling on "conscientious civic organisations" to add pressure in this matter.