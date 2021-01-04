In a video message today, Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the government is working assiduously to address these concerns, and more.

The Education Minister says, among other things, government has put out a call for the provision of digital books and other online content, and will be further training teachers in delivering online content to ensure better delivery of the school course during this pandemic period.

The Minister says face-to-face learning is on track to resume on Monday February 8th, once the COVID situation remains as is.

