Donna Cox is to become Trinidad and Tobago's new Communications Minister.
The Office of the Prime Minister made the announcement earlier this evening that, President Paula Mae Weekes has been advised to revoke the appointments of Stuart Young as Communications Minister and Foster Cummings as a Senator.
Donna Cox will replace both men.
In his own statement, Young, who still serves as the country's Minister of National Security, shared his gratitude to Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley for giving him the opportunity.
"I welcome the addition of Ms Donna Cox as the new Minister of Communications and pledge my continued commitment to serve the Country as the Minister of National Security and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister," he explained.
The swearing-in ceremony for Donna Cox will take place at President’s House tomorrow at 10:30 am.