Venezuelans who participated in the migrant registration process in June, will begin getting their registration cards as early as tomorrow.
Minister of National Security, Stuart Young says registered Venezuelans over the age of 16 will receive cards.
The Minister added that tomorrow he will be explaining the security features attached to the card. He says there will a specific bar code which works with the person's photograph, as well as a pin number which is specific to each card.
The card will be provided at no cost to the migrants.
Young added that following the distribution process, those who are found to be in breach of the country's immigration laws will be subject to deportation.