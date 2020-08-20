Students around the world continue to benefit from DHL Helping Learners Program
PLANTATION, Fla., August 20, 2020: DHL, the world’s leading international express services provider, donated and delivered 56 laptops and 37 desktop computers and monitors to several educational institutions in Trinidad & Tobago through its DHL Helping Learners program. The decommissioned, refurbished computer equipment was provided at no cost to underserved schools, with the goal of ensuring underprivileged students receive a quality education.
Several schools benefited from the donation, including St. Joseph Hindu Elementary School (Curepe, Trinidad), Theresa’s Centre for Education (Port of Spain, Trinidad) and Marian House (Port of Spain, Trinidad).
Andrea Davis, Country Manager of DHL Express Trinidad & Tobago shared: “It’s an honor to support the people of Trinidad and Tobago as well as to help local students achieve their full potential in today’s digital world. Now, more than ever, we must support the future of digital studies to close the educational gap between privileged children and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.”
“Our DHL Helping Learners Program is creating a whole new avenue for our mission of environmental sustainability, while furthering education and employee involvement,” said Christine Nashick, CEO of DHL Express Caribbean. “Children around the world need access to online education to succeed in the 21st century. Digital literacy is essential and will unlock technology skills for future employment.”
DHL delivered and installed computer equipment at several Caribbean locations, including the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, Jamaica as well as Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay and Peru.
DHL Helping Learners Program is aligned with both the DHL GoTeach initiative which has the goal of improving educational opportunity and employability of young people--and the DHL GoGreen initiative which encourages sustainability and waste reduction through the reuse of computers and related equipment.
Eligible schools, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations may apply for donated equipment through the DHL Helping Learners program. Organizations interested in learning more about the program and wish to be considered for donations may apply by visiting: http://www.dhl-usa.com/DHLHelpingLearners.