Lets cue a round of applause as one of Trinidad and Tobago greatest ever athletes has gotten another universal recognition.
Two time Olympian Dexter St Louis was given the post-nominal letters OLY posthumously.
St Louis died suddenly last year in Bordeaux, France where he has lived for many years at the age of 51.
Sports Attorney Dr. Emir Crowne made the request to the World Olympians Association.
The OLY lettering established three years ago, is used to promote an Olympian's social, charitable, and community-based work.
It acts as a unifying reminder of their achievements and of their responsibility to embody the values of Olympism in every day life.
Dr. Crowne wants the legacy of the former table tennis star to prevail.