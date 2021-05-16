After announcing the state of emergency and curfew, Prime Minister Rowley closed his COVID news briefing on a telling note on Saturday using the hook of a new offering from the 2016 Calypso Monarch, Devon Seale, to drive home the message that people must act more responsibly if Trinidad and Tobago is to overcome the current pandemic.
TV6 caught up with the calypsonian and found out how he and songwriter Christophe Grant came up with the lyrics.
And Seale believes he can use his calypso to achieve a heightened public awareness of what the country is now facing.