Former minister and United National Congress activist, Devant Maharaj, is throwing his hat into the ring, for the UNC's internal elections.
In a letter addressed to Party Chairman, Peter Kanhai, today (15th Oct, 2020) Maharaj said, the last UNC internal elections for both the National Executive and Political Leader were held in November 2017.
And, both are now due to be held.
Maharaj said he has become interested in contesting in the upcoming internal elections.
He also expressed concern about COVID-19 measures being put in place for the elections.
And, he raised several questions about the electoral process... including, asking what steps are being taken to ensure there are independent observers.
Maharaj said he expects to get a response from Kanhai, within seven days.