UNC's internal election leadership candidate Devant Maharaj is threatening legal action against the party's Election Committee.
In a social media post today, Maharaj shared a letter he sent to the committee's Chairman, Ramesh Persad Maharaj.
In it, he claims that an audio-recording. suggests that his opponent and incumbent Kamla Persad-Bissessar had a role in drafting the party's election rules posted recently.
The recording. he says, was pulled from conversations that were heard off-air, ahead of the official airing of a UNC media conference on Friday.
Maharaj says since no one has denied the veracity of the clip, it leaves him to conclude.. that there exists a toxic collusion between the internal management election committee and his opponent.
He went on to say that it taints the process under the current committee's watch.. as unfair and impartial and he has been legally advised.. that if the committee facilitated the involvement of a candidate in obtaining an unfair advantage in this election process, then the committee can be sued in their personal capacity.
He says he is in the process of retaining lawyers.. to institute legal action if necessary and calls upon the chairman and his committee to immediately resign, giving them 24 hours in which to do so.