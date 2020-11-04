Former UNC government Minister Devant Maharaj, is challenging the Political Leader of the UNC, and the other contender for the position, Vasant Bharath to a debate ahead of the party's internal elections carded for December 6th.
Nomination day is November 15th, and thus far Vasant Bharath is the only UNC member to have publicly come out and contested the position, however Maharaj says he has indicated in a letter to the UNC Chairman Peter Kanhai, that he also intends to contest the internal elections.
In a statement Maharaj challenged Bharath and Persad-Bissessar to a public debate on the issues affecting the United National Congress and other relevant national issues.. something Maharaj says will deepen democracy, not only in the UNC but also for Trinidad and Tobago. Maharaj also threw out a call to the Debates Commission or the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago, to moderate the debate.
Maharaj says failure by Vasant Bharath or Kamla Persad-Bissessar to participate in the public debate, not only speaks to their cowardice to accept the challenge, but also their contempt for the UNC membership.