The past two-and-a-half months have been a testing time for Camille Pagee.
From her base here in Trinidad, the wife of political analyst Derek Ramsamooj has had to deal with the incarceration of her husband in Suriname where he had been working since March, ahead of that country's general election in May.
The shutdown of borders due to COVID 19 left him stranded in Suriname, as he was preparing to leave the country. He was arrested by police on October 8th and kept in custody.
As we reported last night, Ramsamooj appeared in court yesterday (December 21st) for the first time and a judge found that the police had no basis to keep him.