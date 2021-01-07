One of this country's most protected and environmentally sensitive species was found dead on the roadside in Tableland.
The lifeless ocelot appeared to have been an adult male and while some speculated it was hit by a passing vehicle, one eyewitness told us what he saw.
The ocelot is the only wild cat in Trinidad; and Trinidad is the only known Caribbean island that they are found in.
A Tableland farmer said seeing the person responsible dispose of the animal in such an inhumane way, made him angry.
When we contacted Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, he wasn't aware of the matter, but reminded citizens that interference with a environmentally sensitive species like the ocelot carries a $200,000 fine.
He says while he could not confirm if this one was an illegal import, it did look healthy which might suggest it was held in captivity.
Illegal possession also carries a hefty fine of up to $100,000.
Minister Rambharat says he will instruct the conservator of forests to investigate the matter and then reminded people that ocelots are protected under the Conservation of Wildlife Act, and should not be hunted or interfered with.