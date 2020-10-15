A 46-year-old Cascade father was granted bail after being charged with cruelty towards a child.
The man appeared virtually in front a Port of Spain Magistrate today and was granted $75,000 bail with the condition that he has no contact with the boy.
According to the TTPS, the child, a minor, reported to police that his father tried feeding him and when he refused to eat some food spilled to the ground.
It was at that point the child claims he began cleaning the floor and his father took a belt and placed it around his neck and dragged him from the kitchen to the dining room.
He also alleged that his father kicked him.
Following investigations, the man was arrested by officers of the child protection unit.