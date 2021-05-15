Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said that essential services and businesses whose staff must operate during the curfew hours of 9 pm to 5 am are required to submit a letter of request for curfew passes with immediate effect.
The Police Commissioner said the request must contain the following:
- details regarding the classification of the type of business organization.
- the number of personnel who require passes and their names and designation.
- registered address of the business and location of operations.
- Primary contact person's name, phone number, and email address
The top cop said all letters should be sent to cop@ttps.gov.tt