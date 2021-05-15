Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said that essential services and businesses whose staff must operate during the curfew hours of 9 pm to 5 am are required to submit a letter of request for curfew passes with immediate effect.

The Police Commissioner said the request must contain the following:

  • details regarding the classification of the type of business organization.
  • the number of personnel who require passes and their names and designation.
  • registered address of the business and location of operations.
  • Primary contact person's name, phone number, and email address

The top cop said all letters should be sent to cop@ttps.gov.tt

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU