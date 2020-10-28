A Cuba national appeared in virtually in the Port of Spain, today... charged with murder.
42-year-old Aroldo Gutierrez is charged with killing Johandrys Espinoza.
Police say they responded to a report of domestic violence at The Venezuela national was found at a Flag Staff apartment, at Long Circular Road, in St. James.
There, officers found 32-year-old Espinoza in a bedroom, unresponsive.
The Venezuela national was pronounced dead, and an autopsy determined she was strangled.
Gutierrez was arrested Thursday, and he was charged yesterday.