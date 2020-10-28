A Cuba national appeared in virtually in the Port of Spain, today... charged with murder.

42-year-old Aroldo Gutierrez is charged with killing Johandrys Espinoza.

Police say they responded to a report of domestic violence at The Venezuela national was found at a Flag Staff apartment, at Long Circular Road, in St. James.

There, officers found 32-year-old Espinoza in a bedroom, unresponsive.

The Venezuela national was pronounced dead, and an autopsy determined she was strangled.

Gutierrez was arrested Thursday, and he was charged yesterday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Patriotic Hopes To Meet Refinery Deal Deadline

Patriotic Hopes To Meet Refinery Deal Deadline

With the Saturday deadline for the closure of the deal for the purchase of the oil refinery in Point-a-Pierre by the company owned by Oilfields Workers Trade Union just days away, one of its directors is optimistic it will be finalised in time.

PTSC Employee Seeking NIS for injury

PTSC Employee Seeking NIS for injury

Calling on the relevant authorities to address his issue, a PTSC employee who was injured on the 20th of November 2017 while conducting his duties, is seeking answers as to why he is no longer receiving his salary...