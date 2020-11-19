A crying baby is discovered in bushes in Freeport.
Police say around 10:45 this morning, the Police Command Centre received a report about the discovery of the child.
The police say they then proceeded to Beaucarro Junction Freeport where they met a member of the community who reported he had heard a baby crying in the bushes.
The EHS was contacted and the baby girl, dressed in a pink outfit and lying on her back was taken to the Couva Health Facility and handed over to doctors.
The TTPS says she appeared to be dehydrated , but healthy and remains at the medical facility for further examination
Investigators are now in search of the parents of the baby. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 999 or contact the Chaguanas, Freeport or Couva police Stations.