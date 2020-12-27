Two women were arrested and a quantity of cocaine seized during an anti- crime exercise conducted in the Central Division on Boxing Day.
The police says that based on intelligence officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department and Central Division Task Force South stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Exchange Lots Traffic Lights, Couva and found four bags each containing cocaine with a combined weight of 118 grams.
They arrested the two female suspects, both of Mon Plasir Road Cunupia.
The women are to appear at the Couva Magistrate court on Monday.
Also on Boxing Day, two Venezuelans were arrested and a shotgun with two rounds of 12- gauge cartridges seized at Chin Chin, Cunupia.
Police say around 9pm, officers of the Cunupia Criminal Investigations Department stopped a white Nissan B-12, on David Toby Road, Chin Chin, Cunupia. A search was conducted and officers allegedly found one shot gun in the back seat of the car along with two rounds of 12-gauge cartridges. Two persons were arrested.