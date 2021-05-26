Funeral rites are always a tearful event, but today mourners who adhered to strict Covid 19 guidelines found themselves locked out of the Caroni Cremation site. They were unsure as to if and when they would be able to perform the last rites for their loved ones.
Hindus were only granted the right to open air cremation in 1976 and see this last rite as necessary to ascend to the hereafter.
Usually, fifty percent of the rituals are done at the house of mourning and part at the cremation site, this situation no doubt led to anxiety and unnecessary tears at such a difficult time.
There were 8 cremations scheduled for today, while there are 6 burning pyres. Having 8 is often common especially after long weekends. So, what changed and when? The procedure for burning is a simple one, first, obtain a death certificate, second Pay the controlling Regional Corporation and book a pyre ...third... get permission to burn from the CID officer at the Police Divisional Headquarters in which the deceased lived .
This system which worked well for years broke down today, leaving many mourners shedding extra tears at the locked gates of the Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation Cremation site in Caroni.
It is understood that in keeping with Covid 19 protocols the TPRC changed the number of cremation from 8 a day to 4 a day, a fact that the Divisional Police who issue Burning Permits are yet to be officially informed of .
Funeral Homes have denied having any knowledge of this change.
Today a very tense situation was defused by Senator, The Honorable Kazim Hosein Minister of Local Government who's timely intervention allowed stranded and confused mourners the right to complete the last rites of their loved ones. What will Happen tomorrow is still to be seen as no new pyre permits will be issued by the TPRC as an investigation is currently underway. This will result in additional hardship on mourners as they will have to pay funeral homes additional fees for refrigeration etc.