The Ministry of Health is putting one concern to rest as some persons have been avoiding the purchase of food items, for fear of contracting COVID-19.
COVID spread through food? No evidence, says Ministry of Health
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The United National Congress Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced December 6th…
If you thought people would have flocked to the beaches in their numbers as it's the first day in months that they're allowed to venture on the shoreline leisurely, you aren't the only one.
More nationals will be returned home this week, in fact, over 200.
Well one more national dis with COVID-19 within the past twenty four hours, but have deaths been increasing or decreasing as the number of infections recorded daily drop?
There is no set policy for the further imposition or relaxation of COVID restriction measures.
How will the price you pay at the pump be set, and how will it be monitored to ensure you the motorist don't get ripped off?
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Maracas Beach Reopens: Citizens Comply
- Paria Sole Fuel Importer
- Over 200 Nationals to Return Home this Week
- Beyond The Tape: Monday 26th October 2020
- Maracas Vendors Urge People Not To Crowd Beaches
- PM Proud Of Six Year Old Farmer
- Don’t Let Venezuelan National Die
- HDC Alerts Public to Scam
- No Set Policy on Reopening or Lockdown
- Tobago Beach Bathers