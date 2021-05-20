Over 900 police officers are in quarantine as 150 test positive for COVID. At the Port of Spain CID, officers are fearful, but management says it's working to ensure that officers are comfortable and safe on the job.

Stakeholders including TTUTA and the National Primary Schools' Principals Association voiced their views on date in the past and following yesterday's announcement.

Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew.

The Minister of Health says 'no' but the United National Congress is calling on the Ministry to make Rapid Antigen Tests available for commercial import and sale to members of the public.