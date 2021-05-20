Over 900 police officers are in quarantine as 150 test positive for COVID. At the Port of Spain CID, officers are fearful, but management says it's working to ensure that officers are comfortable and safe on the job.
Covid scare at Criminal Investigation Department (CID)
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stakeholders including TTUTA and the National Primary Schools' Principals Association voiced their views on date in the past and following yesterday's announcement.
This year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam has been postponed to July 1st.
Standard five pupils you now have MORE time to prepare for this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment exam.
Increased efforts are being made by Tobago police, to reduce the breaches in adherence by the public to the State of Emergency and curfew.
St Vincent and the Grenadines, which is going through its own crisis due to volcanic eruptions there, has donated a supply of vaccines to this country.
The Minister of Health says 'no' but the United National Congress is calling on the Ministry to make Rapid Antigen Tests available for commercial import and sale to members of the public.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Couple Waiting 2 weeks For Results
- Children Upset No Internet
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 20th May 2021
- Taxi Driver: Open back the country Dr. Rowley
- 2 COVID Deaths
- Crime Wrap: 19th May, 2021
- Tobago State of Emergency: Day 5
- State of Emergency to be extended by three months
- Morning Edition: 20th May, 2021
- Family Torn Apart: 1 dead, 2 In Hospital