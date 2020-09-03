Trinidad and Tobago has lost another one of its sons to Covid-19.

In its 6 p.m. update, the Health Ministry announced that an elderly male Covid 19 patient with co-morbidities has died.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in this country to 29.

The Health Ministry also said forty-three additional positive Covid cases were confirmed from results from samples taken during the period August 28th to September 3rd.

The Ministry said there are now 1,255 active Covid cases in this country.

The Ministry also said that to date, 700 Covid patients have been discharged since the first Covid case on March 12th.

