A doctor at the South West Regional Health Authority has succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Dhiyan Mahabir, an Emergency Medicine specialist at the SWRHA, succumbed to the virus early this morning at the Intensive Care Unit of San Fernando General Hospital.

Tonight, the Trinidad and Tobago Emergency Medicine Association, of which Dr. Mahabir was a founding member, is extending condolences to his family and colleagues on his passing.

TTEMA says Dr. Mahabir was one of the first cohort of doctors to be trained in Emergency Medicine in Trinidad and Tobago and was an active measure up to the time of his death providing mentorship, training and guidance to many junior doctors, nurses and paramedics.

TTEMA says it thanks Dr Mahabir for his inclusivity, his holistic and unique thinking style and his immeasurable contribution to this country and the rest of the Caribbean.

