The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs has been closed for sanitization and all staff sent home on the instructions of the Minister, Senator Dr. Amery Browne, after it was revealed that a member of staff received a positive test result today for COVID-19.
A news release said the staff member was last physically at the Ministry on 14 August 2020, which is ten days ago.
The news release also says that the majority of staff is expected to return to work tomorrow (Thursday) with the exception of those staff members who are primary contacts. Those persons have been instructed to self-quarantine for the duration of the 14-day incubation period.