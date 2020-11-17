In the Senate today (Nov 17, 2020), Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat responded on National Security Minister Stuart Young's behalf to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark about reports of an outbreak of Covid-19 among prisoners in the Maximum Security Prison.

Minister Rambharat reiterated Minister Young's recent statement about a parallel health system in the prisons to treat with Covid-positive inmates.

Minister Rambharat said the nation's prisons are not normal facilities and the Health Ministry, the National Security Ministry and the Prison Service work together in relation to the issue of Covid behind bars.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boosting Agriculture In T&T

Boosting Agriculture In T&T

Host of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Youth Business Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with the Agricultural Development Bank and the Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat...

New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

New Signage, Bus Shed For East POS

Minister Hinds was speaking at the launch of the East Port of Spain Business Improvement District Project, geared at re-branding the area in the hopes of fostering investment and new business ventures.

Chillers Coming For COVID Vaccine

Chillers Coming For COVID Vaccine

As front runners in the race toward a COVID vaccine start emerging, T&T starts its cold chain supply preparation to ensure the liquid gold is kept within the required sub-zero temperatures.