In the Senate today (Nov 17, 2020), Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat responded on National Security Minister Stuart Young's behalf to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark about reports of an outbreak of Covid-19 among prisoners in the Maximum Security Prison.
Minister Rambharat reiterated Minister Young's recent statement about a parallel health system in the prisons to treat with Covid-positive inmates.
Minister Rambharat said the nation's prisons are not normal facilities and the Health Ministry, the National Security Ministry and the Prison Service work together in relation to the issue of Covid behind bars.