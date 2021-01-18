Workers at the Head Office of the Ministry of Public Utilities were told NOT to report for duty today, over concern about the COVID-19 virus.

This alert was posted on the Ministry's Facebook page.

It said three staff members from the head office, have tested positive for COVID-19.

And, that arrangements were being made to fumigate the building, today.

The alert also reminded workers to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in place.

TV6 tried contacting Public Utilities Minister, Marvin Gonzales, for an update.

However, calls to his cellphone went unanswered.

Up to news time, no further updates were posted on the Ministry's social media pages.

