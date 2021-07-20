We start tonight with the grim news that Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 1,000 deaths, as a result of COVID-19.
According to the Ministry of Health, the latest people to die include: One elderly woman with co-morbidities and, one middle aged male, without co-morbidities.
Health Officials say there were 156 new COVID-19 cases.
57 more people were discharged from public health facilities.
And, there were 148, recovered community cases.
Currently, 3 hundred and 1 people are hospitalised.
T&T now has 5,691 active COVID cases.
Meanwhile, officials say 262,976 people have received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine and 174,992 people have received both doses of the vaccine.