COVID-19 claims 6th person in T&T

COVID-19 has claimed yet another life in T&T, with the number of deaths now at six. The Ministry of Health also reported three additional positive cases, that number stands at 97.
There are more than 236-thousand COVID-19 cases in the United States.
The highest national tally, in the world.
The World Health Organisation tells countries to include asymptomatic cases in their COVID19 reporting and if you thought a onetime shut down would do the trick in eradicating the novel coronavirus, the organisation's expert on global health says that may not be the case.
The adjustments continue for athletes as we go through this pandemic period. And there is a lot of uncertainty as to what the future holds for some of them locally and abroad.