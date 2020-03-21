The COVID-19 Hotline is up and running. This hotline will ONLY deal with questions on COVID-19. The COVID-19 Hotline is 877-WELL. This number is the last resort for COVID-19 answers. Please utilise other forms of media, press releases, Ministry of Communications social media platforms.
The regular 811 is there for persons with medical emergencies.
Minister Deyalsingh: COVID-19 hotline is up and running. 877-WELL for COVID-19 questions ONLY; 811 for all other emergencies.#COVID_19 #COVID19 #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/5hE2QCRzIz— CCN TV6 (@tv6tnt) March 21, 2020