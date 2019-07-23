Ministry of National Security's Counter Trafficking Unit in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister, Gender and Child Affairs launched its SARAH (Safeguarding And Rescuing All Humans from Trafficking) Project at CARA Suites Hotel and Conference Centre.
Twenty five male employees from the National Gas Company participated in the first sensitization workshop.
The SARAH Project workshop seeks to:
heighten men’s awareness of the relationship between sexual solicitation and human trafficking;
increase men’s understanding of the relationship between gender stereotypes and sexual solicitation and exploitation;
identify strategies and resources to aid men to report instances of and prevent their participation in sexual solicitation and exploitation and
form alliances with key stakeholders to reduce the incidences of sexual solicitation and exploitation.
At the opening ceremony Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister indicated that SARAH emerged as a response and a strategy to create greater awareness of the implications of human trafficking.
She further called for citizens’ participation in the fight to end human trafficking, and that SARAH will place men in a position where they may identify the indicators and vulnerabilities of victims of human trafficking and be moved, as men, to report and stop human trafficking.
Participants from NGC had dialogue with representatives from CTU and the Caribbean Umbrella Body for Restorative Behaviour (CURB).
Mr. Jerome Ramdular of the Immigration Division, Counter Trafficking Unit, explored the definition of human trafficking, in terms of: The Act (What is done) recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons; The Means (How it is done) threat or use of force, coercion, abduction, fraud, deception, abuse of power or vulnerability, or giving payments or benefits to a person in control of the victim; The Purpose (Why it is done) for the purpose of exploitation, which includes exploiting the prostitution of others, sexual exploitation, forced labour, slavery or similar practices. Mr. Ramdular encouraged participants to call CTU’s hotline at 800-4288 which is free and anonymous to all callers.
Mr. Adrian Alexander, Director of CURB in his presentation examined needs versus wants for sex and the demand versus the supply as it relates to human trafficking. He also discussed, the consequences of human trafficking which includes imprisonment, loss of income, unemployment, illnesses and a variety of other negative consequences.
The Office of the Prime Minister will host similar collaborative sessions at other public and private agencies throughout Trinidad and Tobago to raise greater awareness on the issue of human trafficking.