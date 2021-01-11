Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says, an event at Tyrico Bay, on Sunday, was shut down by police officers.
Video and photos from the event, went viral on social media, showing dozens of people partying on the beach.
Most of them are seen NOT wearing face masks, and there's little physical distancing.
People on social media criticised the behaviour seen in the video, and questioned how the event was allowed to go on.
In a statement today, Commissioner Griffith said officers got a report about the event on Sunday evening, and it was immediately shut down.
Griffith also said he has information that some promoters are planning parties, which have the potential to become mass gatherings.
And, he's warning partygoers and promoters, that police will be stepping up patrols, to crack down on such events.