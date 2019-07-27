An armed bandit was killed by police, following a report of armed robbery at a bar in Phillipine, around 1 this morning according to police.
The TTPS tweeted, "two men, one armed with a gun entered and announced a holdup. The men proceeded to relieve the victims of quantities of cash and other valuables."
They say officers of the La Romaine Police Post who were on mobile patrol in the area responded to the report of robbery. As the officers approached the bar, one of the bandits ran off, while the armed assailant shot at them.
The officers returned fire, hitting the gunman about his body. He died at the scene. Officers recovered a pistol loaded with a quantity of ammo from the scene.