Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says he never had a 'honeymoon'.
The statement stems from an Express article which quoted Head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, where he expressed "impatience and anxiety with the lack of actions regarding persons who are free to kill.”
Griffith says he, "finds it very strange that Mr. Aboud decided to make such a comment, and wonders if there was some particular situation that took place recently, that triggered the need for such a statement."
The commissioner also reiterated that he did not take a honeymoon period.
Read his full statement:
In relation to comments made by the Head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA), Gregory Aboud stating his ‘anxiety with the lack of action’ in relation to homicides and ‘the honeymoon period ending,’ Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says he never had a honeymoon period as CoP, and he is more than willing to show him the 50 major policies and initiatives ignited by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) over the last 10 months, which have contributed to ensuring that the situation was not worse than it already is.
The Commissioner also wishes to remind Mr. Aboud, that “the Police Service has been working tirelessly over the last several months to deal with a situation which caused us to be where we are, after 15 years of doing the same thing and expecting different results”, yet he finds it very strange that Mr. Aboud decided to make such a comment, and wonders if there was some particular situation that took place recently, that triggered the need for such a statement.
The CoP further states “it did not take a ‘honeymoon period’ to reach where we are, with persons killing each other in cold blood.” He says “we are in the place we are in now, because of decisions made based on a socio-economic, political and law enforcement perspective.”
Commissioner Griffith says Mr. Aboud is expressing his opinion and frustration and rightly so, but to try to blame others for not doing more, can be seen as clouded judgment, given that the TTPS has been doing more in the last 10 months than ever before. The CoP says “We did not get to where we are overnight, so to expect it to change immediately, is quite illogical.” He says if Mr. Aboud feels it will take months to transform what has been taking place over 15 years, he is grossly mistaken. The CoP states that in total contrast to Mr. Aboud’ s perception, during his 10-month tenure, there has been a decrease in homicides and violent crime, when compared to what has been seen over the last five years, where the homicide rate was in fact gradually increasing.
For the period August 17th, 2017 to July 9th, 2018 there were 488 homicides, in comparison to 442 homicides from August 17th, 2018 to July 7th, 2019 representing 46 less, which is a 9% decrease in the number of homicides. This was due to the introduction of a number of strategies and had this not been done, the homicide rate would have been much higher.
There was also a 5% reduction in violent crime since Commissioner Griffith took office, so in contrast to Mr. Aboud’s statement, for the first time in 5 years, there has been a decline in homicides and violent crimes. However, if the pattern of the last 10 months continues, homicides would continue to decline over the next 4 to 5 years, which could see the homicide rate going to below 300 per annum.
In fact, hard target policing and seizure of guns, drugs, and ammunition, have been instrumental in reducing homicides. Within that period, there has been a massive transformation in the operational effectiveness of the Police Service; and this is what has led to the reduction in homicides. As stated, it took 15 years to get to where we are and it will not take one year to transform it.
The CoP says “Don’t blame the police, but instead look at the much bigger picture. There is a long way to go, but condemning, blaming and criticizing is not the way to deal with this. To try to throw sole blame for the present state, on the lap of the Police Service is indeed unfortunate.
A number of avenues have caused us to be where we are, with just a few being -
•Gangs having access to state contracts; Loopholes and shortcomings in the criminal justice system;
• Gangs using profits from these state contracts to form drug blocks, and purchase more illegal firearms and pay gang members;
•Certain persons in communities supporting and protecting criminal elements;
•An influx of illegal immigrants; contributing to dozens of homicides;
•Members of communities having no respect for the law;
•Some who may be able to contribute, instead try to blame the Police, instead of playing their part;
• Citizens not being willing to come forward to give evidence; which is one of the main avenues to increase the detection rate.
None of the above has any involvement or input of the TTPS, yet Mr. Aboud in a very strange manner decides to speak solely about the TTPS. Was there something done recently by the TTPS that caused this?
Commissioner Griffith states that the Police Service is aware that it has a job to do as the prime law enforcement agency and gives an assurance that it is doing all that is possible with results slowly being shown. However, there are several other factors and organizations that also have a part to play, and when they do not step up, it makes it more difficult for the Police to do its duties.
The CoP says it seems that Mr. Aboud and others would like to see an 80% reduction in crime in a one-year period, however, it may take a while to reduce, but the Police Service is heading in the right direction.
The CoP recalls that in past meetings with DOMA, Mr. Aboud's main concerns had little to do with violent crime but instead focused on vending. It is hoped that instead of pointing fingers, Mr. Aboud may consider operating like many others in the private sector, whereby they do not just complain and criticize, but instead come on board via the ‘I Support Our Service’ (ISOS) initiative, to work hand-in-hand with the Police to rectify a problem that takes more than the Police to solve.