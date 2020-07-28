Police administration building

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has ordered the immediate closure of Riverside Plaza and Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.

This follows unconfirmed reports of an employee of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service exhibiting flu-like symptoms at the workplace. The person has since been sent for testing.

Riverside Plaza and the Police Administration building will remain closed for the rest of the day to facilitate sanitisation works.

Commissioner Griffith urges citizens to exercise sanitisation and social distancing practices when visiting police stations to conduct business.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NAPSPA: Keep ill Children at Home!

NAPSPA: Keep ill Children at Home!

On the TV6 Morning Edition, the President of the National Primary Schools Principals' Association Lance Motley urged parents to keep their children at home once a member of the household is ill.

Keeping Nationals Out Not Same As Slavery Says PM

Keeping Nationals Out Not Same As Slavery Says PM

The Prime Minister has told the Opposition Leader not to compare the difficulty some of this country's citizens are facing as they remain abroad due to the closure of our borders with all the horrors of slavery.

UNC Writes EBC About Election Concerns

UNC Writes EBC About Election Concerns

The UNC says its chairman has written to the Chief Elections Officer requesting an urgent follow-up meeting which had been promised by the EBC to discuss certain issues which have the potential to affect the fair and lawful conduct of the upcoming General Elections.

House Call

House Call

In this House Call segment Dr. Skyler Lewis focus on how to keep our children healthy during…

Minister In Tobago

Minister In Tobago

A one hundred and twenty-five million dollar south west Tobago wastewater project. This from Minister of Public Utilities Fitzgerald Hinds.