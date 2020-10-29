Commissioner of police Gary Griffith is due to return home this evening, Oct., 30. The Commissioner returns from a vacation in Ireland where he visited his son Gary Griffith III.
He departed on October 16th and when we contacted him earlier today he said he was about to board his return flight.
The commissioner was due to undergo a medical check up while there.
During his absence a fourth raid of the headquarters for the DSS Sou Sou in la Horquetta was conducted and an estimated seven million dollars in cash seized with the help of Bajan and UK police.
In an interview with sister station i95.5 fm yesterday, the commissioner addressed the allegation of a brokered truce between the police and DSS founder Kerron Clarke.