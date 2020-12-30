Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is reminding establishments hosting Old Year's Night events that meals are not to be served after ten PM and that alcohol cannot be consumed on their premises. He tells TV6 police will be placed at strategic locations on Old Year's night to ensure there is full compliance with various aspects of the law.
CoP Gary Griffith issues reminder to establishments hosting Old Year's celebrations
