Even as health authorities here at home continue to urge persons to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the influenza virus, there is concern locally and internationally, about another virus, the Corona virus.
To date, the virus has infected 300 people in China and six have died.
Closer to home, The United States has confirmed the first case of the new corona virus on its territory.
The Centers for Disease Control said the virus, which originated in China, had been diagnosed in a US resident who arrived in Seattle from China.
To shed some light on this virus, Health Minister Mr. Terrence Deyalsingh joined us on set.