In an effort to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, health authorities across the world have asked us to comply with social distancing, stay at home and avoid infection. In order to ensure this happens, we need to have home necessities such as food, beverage, and essential household items.
As an essential sector, the food and beverage industry is facing the challenge head-on to ensure that everyone can access food and drink under the highest safety standards. It is in this context that neighborhood businesses – parlours, corner stores and community groceries - are essential in supplying our communities.
About 40 per cent of grocery sales in Latin America and the Caribbean are served by these businesses. Today, that constitutes the largest distribution channel of formal trade. It is also a vital bridge between citizens and a basic food basket. Those businesses are led by true unsung heroes who continue to contribute at these times when communities need it most.
There are more than 10 million people - 60 per cent are women - who work at these small businesses in the region, a fundamental axis of local economies. With the understanding that thousands of families depend on these businesses remaining in place, the food and beverages industry continues its operations under the required health and security guidelines, providing basic supplies to these businesses.
We also understand that some of these vital shops may face the dilemma of closing their doors as a result of these difficult times. Nevertheless, it is important to bear in mind that throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, hundreds of thousands of families obtain the income from the approximately four million formal businesses like these in the region. Undoubtedly, in addition to the main role of supplier, neighborhood stores are an economic force. Therefore, with support of the food and beverage industry, it is a priority that they can continue sell products safely.
In countries where a large part of the population cannot afford to stock up during prolonged quarantine, neighborhood stores offer flexible payment alternatives for their customers. Our job, as a membership group, is to contribute to generating inclusive growth in the region. We can do so by supporting small businesses through education in hygiene and safety measures. The food and beverage industry will continue to work side by side with the families who work in these neighborhood parlours, corner shops and community groceries.
We want to extend an invitation to our membership to support these everyday heroes. These are difficult times, but working together with the communities that we proudly call home, we will come out stronger.
SANTIAGO LOPEZ
International Council of Beverages Associations