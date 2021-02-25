Police commissioner Gray Griffith is upset with the Express newspaper again.
His latest grouse surrounds a story last Sunday in which another victim of serial rapist Joel Balcon claimed to be dismissed by the Police when she reported the incident in January of this year. He played an audio recording of the said victim whose voice was distorted. She said she was attended to by the officer but the mannerism and service left much to be desired.
Clair Guy-Alleye, head of the Gender Based Violence Unit gave this advice to victims: Don't be deterred, go and make your report.